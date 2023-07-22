Son of US tourist left in coma in gang attack sends ‘healing vibes’ to dad

His son, Mike, said in a statement that his father was in a coma with what he has been told are life-altering injuries.

Stephen Termini, centre, pictured with his sons Mike and Jesse, in image shared online by his son, Mike

The son of a US tourist who was left with serious injuries after being assaulted in Dublin has asked for “healing vibes” to be sent to his father as he recovers.

Stephen Termini, from New York, was assaulted on Wednesday night just yards from Store Street garda station in the north inner city,

The 57-year-old has regularly travelled to Ireland in recent years and had only arrived back in Ireland the day before he was assaulted.

His son, Mike, said in a statement that his father was in a coma with what he has been told are life-altering injuries.

He also posted a picture of his father, his brother Jesse and himself along with the statement shared with Independent.ie.

“This is a photo of my biological father (Stephen Termini) along with my brother (Jesse Rizzuto) and I. Upon returning home from our tour with my band Kissing Candice I received the news that there was an unprovoked attack by multiple people on my father in Dublin, Ireland,” he wrote.

“The brutal attack has left my father in a coma after suffering various injuries.

“He is currently in critical condition with what I am told are life-altering injuries. I am receiving news of this situation as it comes in through the media alongside everyone else.

“My father instilled the love of music I have inside of me and has been a huge support to me over the past decade.

“Although we may have not been the closest through the years, he is still my father and the reason I am here today.

“I am asking for you to send healing vibes to my father while my family and I attempt to learn more facts of the situation.”

Stephen Termini is continuing to receive treatment at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and no arrests have yet been made in relation to the assault.

One man who knows the victim from his regular trips to Ireland said he was speaking to Mr Termini shortly before the attack and was shocked when he heard about it.

He told Independent.ie: “He’s a lovely man. He would come back here regularly enough and he likes it over here. I was speaking to him at around nine o’clock on Wednesday and the next day I heard he was assaulted. It’s bad, very bad.”

Yesterday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee visited Store Street garda station with senior garda management.

She told reporters: “If I could say at the outset I just wish nothing but the best for that gentleman. This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that should not have happened and obviously the first response by the gardaí is to make sure that those who are responsible are brought to justice and that is happening.”

Ms McEntee acknowledged that “things are not perfect” in the city centre and there are “issues that need to be resolved”.

“We have plans to make sure that people are safe and feel safe in their towns, in their cities, be they urban or rural,” she said.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is a TD for the Dublin Central constituency, described the incident that took place just off Talbot Street on Wednesday night as an “awful assault”.

He acknowledged the “excellent work of policing” by the gardaí, adding that he is “so shocked and so saddened” by the assault and wished the American man “all the best” in his recovery.

Mr Donohoe said the city is “a very vibrant and very safe capital city” but acknowledged “the challenges that we have” and “concerns that have been raised by recent assaults”.

He said the Government is “determined” to support both the gardaí and the city council in addressing these challenges.