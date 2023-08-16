Son of American attacked in Dublin says ‘you get spotted immediately’ if you’re not from Ireland

‘I wouldn't go down the city centre at night personally. And I've been in some pretty rough spots in the States’

The son of American man Stephen Termini who was assaulted in Dublin said he believes there is a higher chance for tourists to be attacked “as you get spotted if you’re not from Ireland”.

Termini (57) from New York remains in hospital after he was attacked off Talbot Street last month.

His sons who travelled here to be with their dad have said he is doing much better but expressed their own fears walking around Dublin.

“It seems like if you're not from Ireland you get spotted out immediately and there's a higher chance for tourists to be attacked it seems,” Stephen's son Mike Rizzuto told Newstalk.

“It's unfortunate. I didn't really feel safe enough to go out at night. That’s something I have to stand by. I'll stand by my feelings. I wouldn't go down the city centre at night personally. And I've been in some pretty rough spots in the States.''

The capital has been described as a place where “violence is rife and attacks are the norm” following another violent assault this weekend.

Three English tourists suffered serious injuries after they were attacked while socialising in Temple Bar on Friday night in what is the latest in a string of concerning attacks on tourists and locals in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

The three young men were set upon in the popular tourist area and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources said two of the victims suffered broken noses while one suffered a broken eye socket in the attack, which took place behind the former Central Bank.

Local councillor Mannix Flynn said the latest incident is sadly just one of many happening on Dublin’s streets.

“I really do wish the people who were assaulted well and want to say to them I’m sorry this happened, but the reality is that this is commonplace here. That has been allowed to manifest itself over the last 20 years.

“It’s catastrophic on our streets. There are no consequences. You can do what you like on the streets of Dublin and kick the head off who you like.

“Violence is rife, attacks are the norm and what’s appalling on top of that is there is no response.”

Concerns have been raised over Temple Bar

He said Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s recent comments that Dublin was safe did not reflect the reality on the ground.

“The Minister should resign. There is no question about that.

“The Minister should be commended for the way she has responded to domestic violence but why can’t she respond to the catastrophic violence that is taking place on our streets?”

He said locals in the area are constantly on to him about incidents and said it is happening to locals and tourists alike.

“People living in the city all their lives are telling me they’re thinking of leaving.

“I’ve had people from Temple Bar onto me saying how they’re looking out the window at people getting the head kicked off them.”

He said one local resident contacted him about a man being kicked in the head near Temple Bar Square who was unconscious for 20 minutes and, despite passers-by calling emergency services, none arrived and the man eventually staggered away.”