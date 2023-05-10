Soldier arrested over alleged assault of woman at Dublin barracks

Gardaí were called to the scene in the early hours of this morning by members of the military police.

A member of the Defence Forces has been arrested in relation to the assault of a woman at a military barracks earlier today.

The woman was allegedly assaulted at Cathal Brugha barracks in Rathmines, Dublin.

It’s understood that the victim suffered wounds consistent with an assault including injuries to her neck.

A man was arrested in relation to the incident and brought to Rathmines Garda Station for questioning.

Independent.ie understands that the suspect is a member of the Defence Forces while the alleged victim is a woman known to him.

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due before a court in Dublin tomorrow morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí arrested a man following reports of an alleged assault in the Rathmines area in the early hours of Tuesday, 9th May 2023.

"The man was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a South Dublin Garda Station.

"He was later charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Wednesday 10th May 2023 at 10.30am.

"Investigations are ongoing," the garda spokesperson added.

A military spokesperson told Independent.ie: "The Defence Forces is aware of an alleged incident that occurred in Cathal Brugha Barracks in Rathmines this morning.

"After an initial Military Police review, there is now currently a Garda Siochana (AGS) investigation ongoing into the alleged incident and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment any further on the matter."