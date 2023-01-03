Social media played vital role in tracking final movements of Bruna Fonseca (28)

Her former partner, Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

Miller Pacheco has been charged with murdering his former partner Bruna Fonseca. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision — © Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Social media postings have proven crucial in pinpointing the movements of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca (28) in the hours before she was found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat.

Gardaí have used the postings and CCTV footage to track Ms Fonseca as she celebrated on New Year’s Eve with friends in Cork city centre – and to follow who she was with.

She left the city centre and made her way to a property in Liberty Street, Cork, where her body was discovered.

The revelation came as Ms Fonseca’s former partner was charged with her murder.

Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court yesterday.

Mr Pacheco is charged with murdering Ms Fonseca at No 5 Liberty Street, Cork, in the early hours of New Year’s Day contrary to Common Law.

The defendant has an address in Liberty Street, Cork.

Judge John King was given evidence of arrest, caution and charge by Det Garda Padraig Harrington.

The defendant had been detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 on New Year’s Day and taken to Bridewell Garda Station for questioning.

Mr Pacheco was formally charged at 2.45pm on Monday evening.

Det Garda Harrington said in response to the single charge, Mr Pacheco indicated, through an interpreter, that he had nothing to say.

The defendant appeared in court wearing dark slacks and a black jumper.

He did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge King granted free legal aid on the application of defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer.

He directed that Mr Pacheco receive all medical attention required while in custody.

He also certified that a Portuguese translator be made available for any future court appearances.

Because the charge involved is murder, bail cannot be dealt with by the district court.

Any bail application must be brought before the High Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons applied for the defendant to be remanded in custody to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court by video link within the next week.

Judge King remanded Mr Pacheco in custody to appear again before Cork District Court next Monday.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga, 360km north west of Rio de Janeiro, travelled to Ireland last year for work.

She was employed by contract cleaning company BidVest-Noonan, of Swords, Co Dublin.

Her work included duties at the Mercy University Hospital which is located less than 100 metres from where her body was found at 6.30am on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí have appointed a family liaison officer to help her family in Brazil.

It is understood members of her family are hoping to travel to Ireland to supervise arrangements for the repatriation of their daughter’s remains.