Sniffer dogs recover cannabis and chewing tobacco worth over €90k in Dublin and Meath

Two doggy detectives, Toby and James, sniffed out illegal goods worth in excess of €90,000 this past week.

Today as a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog James, Revenue officers seized over 2kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of more than €42,000 at Dublin Port.

The illegal drugs were discovered in a parcel that had originated in France and was destined for an address in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin.

Separately, on Friday as part of routine operations, Revenue officers seized 95kgs of chewing tobacco worth more than €52,000 during the search of a commercial premises in Co. Meath.

The chewing tobacco, branded ‘Makla’, was discovered with the assistance of detector dog Toby. The illicit tobacco originated in Belgium and was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.