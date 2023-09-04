Smirking gangster John Gilligan appears for trial at Spanish court

His close pal ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong is also due to be tried this week

JOHN GILLIGAN appeared at court today in Spain where he is facing charges over an alleged mail-order drug dealing operation.

The mobster, who spent 17 years in prison in Ireland on drug charges, grinned broadly as he walked alone into the court-house where he is facing another six years if prosecutors in Alicante get their way

His close pal ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong is also due to be tried this week in a trial that is expected to last three days and arrived with a pal.

Gilligan’s son Darren who is in custody after being extradited from Ireland, also appeared along with six alleged co-conspirators at Court No.4 in the Palacio de Justicia in Torrevieja.

Despite his cocky bravado Gilligan lost his smirk inside the building where he was seen sitting alone waiting for proceedings to start.

The Sunday World sources previously revealed that discussions regarding a plea deal have been ongoing between prosecutors and the defence over several months.

The Ballyfermot-native spent two months in prison on charges over the alleged drugs plot after his arrest at his home in Torrevieja in Alicante in 2020.

Prosecutors are also seeking sentences of six years and 10 months for John Gilligan’s British girlfriend Sharon Oliver, and his pal ‘Fat’ Tony Armstrong.

Fat Tony Armstrong arrives. Credit: MCN Pics

Armstrong is well known to Spanish police and was arrested in connection with the death of the notorious Westies gang leaders, Shane Coates and Stephen Sugg 17 years ago.

Gilligan’s day in court comes after controversy this weekend over his appearance on Irish TV in the first of a three-part series tonight on Virgin Media about his life of crime.

The convicted drug dealer, who is the self-confessed chief suspect behind the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin in 1996, denied in the show he ordered the hit.

He was given a 28-year prison sentence for the drug trafficking, but on appeal this was reduced to 20 years. In October 2013 he was released after serving 17 years in jail.

Veronica Guerin’s brother previously told the Sunday World: “I’m hugely disappointed that a respected TV station, and indeed some of those involved in the production, would give somebody of Gilligan’s standing three hours of interview time.”

“I wouldn’t be placing an awful lot of concern about anything that Gilligan would say. Naturally I’d be surprised he’d be getting so much airing.”

Minister Hildegarde Naughton, who is responsible for the National Drugs Strategy told RTÉ's This Week, that Gilligan’s actions "caused untold misery and devastation right across the communities of Ireland".

"I don’t think the producers have exercised particularly good judgement by giving John Gilligan the opportunity to speak about his actions on national television.”

She said she had "grave concerns" about the decision to show the programme and she would not be watching it.

However, she said she believed in freedom of the press, and it was a matter for the broadcaster to make its own decisions adding, "I would question the merit of programmes like this".