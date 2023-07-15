‘Small’ amount of cannabis found in car led gardai to magic mushroom bust in Dublin

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) stopped a vehicle on the Malahide Road at around 11.30pm on Friday

Some of the drugs seized in the North Dublin bust

The discovery of a “small” quantity of cannabis and €8,680 in cash by gardai who stopped a car in north Dublin last on Friday night led to the seizure of a further €65,000 worth of drugs.

A small quantity of cannabis and €8,680 in cash was seized following a search.

However, a follow up search that was carried out later at a property in the north east of inner city in the early hours of Saturday morning yielded a further €50,000 in cannabis as well as €15,000 worth of magic mushrooms.

Some €500 in cash and drug paraphernalia was also located at the property.

“A man in his 30s was arrested gardaí and he is currently detained at a Garda Station in North Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996,” gardai said. “Investigations ongoing.”