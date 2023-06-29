Slash hooks, pitchforks and power tools seized in major Garda raid in Co Clare

Gardai added that there were ‘no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation’

Slash hooks, pitchforks, suspected stolen property and mobile devices have been seized following a major search operation carried out by gardaí outside Ennis yesterday morning.

Several properties in the Ballymaley area as well as surrounding lands including heavy scrub and woodland were searched by a large number of officers backed up by the Armed Support unit.

A Garda Dog Unit and members of the Divisional Crime Scene Investigation team also took part in what gardai called an “ongoing investigation targeting groups involved in criminal activity in the mid-west area”.

“In the course of the searches gardaí recovered weapons, including slash hooks and pitchforks, along with number of items of suspected stolen property that included power tools. An number of mobile devices were also seized,” gardai said.

“The operation involved plain clothes and uniform personnel from both the Clare and Limerick Garda Divisions, supported by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) from both the Southern and North Western Regions and the Southern Region Dog Unit.”

Gardai added that there were “no planned arrests in this phase of the investigation”.

The Clare Herald reported that videos circulating on social media showed a large number of gardaí arriving in the area early by bus while as many as ten Armed Support Unit vehicles from several counties were seen parked at the scene.

Numerous marked and unmarked Garda units also arrived while gardaí could be seen removing property from the search area.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces were also said to be involved in the search operation.