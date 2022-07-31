Slain ‘Fat’ Andy’s son faces more jail time for possession of burglary tools after garda chase

His mother, Ann, turned up at the hearing in Trim Circuit Court on Tuesday where the two men appeared for a sentence hearing.

The son of slain mob boss ‘Fat’ Andy Connors is facing more time in prison after pleading guilty to a series of charges over ramming a garda car during a chase.

John Connors, who last year featured on the UK’s Crimewatch TV show, was arrested along with Thomas Wall near Slane, Co Meath in June 2021.

His mother, Ann, turned up at the hearing in Trim Circuit Court on Tuesday where the two men appeared for a sentence hearing.

However, despite both men – who are currently in custody – seeking to have the case finalised as soon as possible after pleading guilty, Judge Martina Baxter was not in a position to go ahead with the hearing.

Ann Connors outside the court this week

Thomas Wall complained that he had been on remand for 14 months on the charges.

The incident happened when gardai attempted to stop their car during which a “managed containment operation was carried out”.

During the pursuit, a garda car was rammed and a number of men fled the vehicle on foot, including Connors and Wall.

Connors and Wall, from Fortunestown Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin, had been charged with possession of burglary tools, including a sledgehammer, crowbar, wheel brace, bottles of bleach and three drums of petrol.

Wall was also charged with being in possession of other items including bottles of bleach, drums of petrol and a siphoning hose with the intention for use in a burglary.

The case is now due to be heard in October and would get “priority”, according to Judge Baxter.

Connors is one of a number of men wanted in the UK over a series of raids in which tracking devices were used to target robbery victims.

UK police handout of Jonathan

Also known as Jonathan Sluesy, he featured on an episode of BBC Crimewatch, in which CCTV of the alleged gang members was shown. Tracking devices were attached to their targets’ cars to monitor Chinese takeaway owners and raid their homes for cash and valuables during November 2019.

One member of the four-man gang, Terence O’Reilly, was subsequently arrested in the UK and jailed for two years and seven months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to commit burglary.

At that court hearing it was heard police in Newcastle were able to intercept the tracking data and warned potential victims the gang had them in their sights.

UK police also want to quiz Connors over his alleged part in a 2019 burglary in Reading where cash, jewellery and watches were stolen.

‘Fat’ Andy Connors was shot dead

John Connors was jailed in 2012 along with his father after they were nabbed by gardai along with Miley Connors in Cork.

‘Fat’ Andy was driving a silver BMW and the two younger men got out of the car and went into a house, a court heard at the time.

As they tried to break in, they were confronted by the owner but ran and jumped into the BMW.

All three were charged with attempting to commit a theft and ‘Fat’ Andy Connors was given a 10-month sentence, while his son was jailed for four months.

‘Fat’ Andy led a burglary gang that terrorised the country for years, robbing elderly people of their savings and using violence against them.

He was murdered at The Ranch in Saggart, Co Dublin in 2014 when a masked gunman burst in and shot him dead in front of his wife and children.

Before his murder he was targeted several times by gardai under Operation Fiacla, which identified 200 members of his gang.

The Sunday World previously revealed how, in the run up to his murder, ‘Fat’ Andy was putting pressure on Jim Mansfield Snr’s former estate, claiming he was owed money which he had invested into dealings carried out by the late millionaire.

It is suspected he was killed by an INLA gang and while a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, nobody has been charged.