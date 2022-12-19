Six SUVs rammed and machete brandished as violence erupts in Limerick town

The series of violent incidents occurred in Rathkeale as children were being collected from school

Gardaí are investigating a serious violent incident where jeeps were rammed and weapons brandished.

The town of Rathkeale in Co Limerick resembled a ‘warzone’ in broad daylight.

At least six jeeps severely damaged in the middle of a residential area in the town.

A machete was also left at the scene.

Video footage of the aftermath shows debris littering the ground following the altercation just off the main street of the West Limerick town.

The unprecedented scenes saw UK registered seemingly ramming each other on the public road.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries as a result of the violence.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigation a “public order and dangerous driving incident in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, this afternoon”.

"Gardaí received report of a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous driving on the R523 Road in Rathkeale town and attended the scene.

Gardaí directed a number of people present to disperse and closed the road for examination. Investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

In a statement to the Irish Independent, gardaí also appealled for witnesses to the incident.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Rathkeale area between 2pm and 4pm this afternoon who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63 222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Junior Minister Niall Collins called for more Garda resources to be put into policing the town.

"Maybe the Gardaí need to revive their dedicated policing plan in view of what's happened today. This is a shocking new low and it's a minority of people sullying the name of the town for a lot of decent people - and making elderly people fearful.

Two vehicles in Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

"It happened at a time when people kids were being collected from school, so this was hugely traumatic," the Limerick TD said.

The area is understood to have been cordoned off for a crime scene investigation.

Video footage shows local people walking through the carnage, with comments like "write-off" and "like a warzone" clearly audible.