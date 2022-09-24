Six more homes searched as part of probe into ramming of garda car in Cherry Orchard

"No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.”

The incident in Cherry Orchard last week

Officers investigating the ramming of a Garda car in Cherry Orchard last week have carried out more searches.

Six homes were searched in the west Dublin suburb during the operation this morning.

"A further search operation was conducted this morning by Gardaí investigating the Endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard area on the 19th of September, 2022,” Gardai said.

"A number of mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis,” the statement added.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

Last week’s incident in Cherry Orchard led to a garda who was in the patrol car that was rammed by joyriders describe it as “daunting to see a mob baying for our car to be rammed”.

Two female gardaí were responding to reports of danger last week's incident driving in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin on Monday evening when their car was twice rammed by a stolen car.

Video footage of the incident showed crowds of onlookers watching two cars race up and down a residential street before the ramming incident took place.

One of the gardaí in the patrol car said in statement, released through the Garda Representative Association (GRA): “I’m alive, that’s the main thing.

"It was so daunting to see a mob baying for our car to be rammed.”

This morning’s action follows Thursday’s operation during which Gardai raided six homes across Ballyfermot.

Gardai said the searches at domestic residences in the wider Ballyfermot area were aimed at gathering evidence.

A number of items, including electronic devices, were seized, gardai revealed

The force said the operation was carried out by gardaí in Ballyfermot “investigating the endangerment of Garda members and related incidents in the Cherry Orchard Area on September 19”.

“Shortly after 7.30pm gardaí responded to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area,” gardai said in a statement.

“Upon arrival gardaí observed two vehicles driving erratically. The Official Garda vehicle was deliberated rammed on a number of occasions during the incident.

“The searches this morning were focused on evidential gathering, and a number of items including electronic devices were seized.

"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

Gardai added that both Garda members did not report injuries at the time, but have subsequently reported unfit for duty.