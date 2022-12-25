Six gun killings in 2022 but underworld feuds heat up as year draws to a close

The number of gun killings has been relatively low over the years since the Kinahan-Hutch feud was at a peak in 2016

There were six gun killings in Ireland over 2022 but a series of firearms attacks as the year drew to a close shows that underworld feuds are starting to boil over as we enter into the new year.

The number of gun killings has been relatively low over the years since the Kinahan-Hutch feud was at a peak in 2016 when 15 people were shot dead and is significantly down from the late ‘00s when there were over 20 a year.

Derek Boyd and his sister Sandra

Mother of five, Sandra Boyd (36) was fatally wounded in a suspected accidental shooting incident at her house in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin, shortly before 9 pm on March 19.

Emergency services rushed her to the Mater Hospital, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Her brother Derek Boyd (28) was arrested in connection with her death and subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He told gardai there had been a family birthday at the house and he had a gun on his possession as had received threats from a gangland figure weeks earlier.

He said he had cocked the gun as he was walking another sister out and when he went back into the house, he took it out to disarm it.

He said he was pulling the slide back to eject the bullet in the chamber when his finger slipped and the gun fired. Boyd described an enormous bang and his sister dropped to the ground.

He dropped to her side and began saying “please help her, I'm sorry”.

James Whelan

Finglas criminal James Whelan was shot dead in the north Dublin suburb on April 3 as part of a feud with a gang led by the gang boss known as Mr Flashy.

The 29-year-old, who had over 50 convictions, had fallen out with 'Mr Flashy' after he set up his own drugs gang in Kippure.

The tensions between the two crews arose because Whelan was making huge money from the so-called 'Scooter gang', who were running his lucrative drugs business in the locality

The murder has led to a number of retaliatory attacks and including attempts on Mr Flashy’s life including a botched hit over the summer.

A close associate of Mr Flashy, who was also targeted in the botched hit attempt over the summer, was also injured in a gun attack in Finglas in December but survived the incident.

Gary Carey

Notorious criminal Gary Carey was shot numerous times in a gangland shooting in June and died from his injuries in hospital in August.

Carey from Islandbridge in Dublin was discovered in a serious condition in the underground carpark of the Hilton Hotel in Kilmainham by staff before being rushed to hospital on June 24 last.

He was shot in the shoulder, arm, chest and leg by a gunman who had him under surveillance.

The gun attack was the third attempt on Carey’s life in eighteen months.

After his death rival mobsters filmed themselves carrying out on his grave at Palmerstown Cemetery, smashing up the marble headstone and using a screwdriver to prise off a family photo

No one has been charged with Carey’s murder but he had been involved in bitter drugs disputes with the Rattigan gang as well as the west Dublin gang known as ‘The Family.’

Carey was a convicted crack cocaine dealer and had himself been linked to gangland murders.

Carey was suspected of ordering a hit on Ballyfermot hitman John Wilson, who was shot dead by drug addict Keith O’Neill in 2012.

Gardaí received intelligence that Carey, who had been in a long-running dispute with Wilson, had put a €40,000 price on his head and that well-known Ballyfermot criminal David Reilly became involved in the plot.

Wilson was part of the notorious Wilson crime family who acted as hitmen for hire and had links to Mark ‘the Guinea Pig’ Desmond who murdered Carey’s brother Darren on the eve of the millennium.

Cormac Berkeley was killed outside his home when he was hit with eight bullets.

Drug dealer Cormac Berkeley (37) was shot dead outside his home at Harelawn Park, Clondalkin, west Dublin, on December 5th.

His murder is believed to be linked to the drugs trade.

One line of inquiry being followed by gardai is that the convicted heroin dealer was killed because he owed money to a drugs gang based in west Dublin.

Berkeley, who was an associate of Gary Carey. had also been in a bitter dispute with a ruthless gang from the Crumlin area led by a veteran mobster.

The murder victim has been a long term target for gardaí including specialist units because of his serious involvement in the drugs trade.

He has also been a target for rival criminal gangs and in 2011 shots were fired at his home a few months before he was caught by gardai with a significant amount of drugs.

There were two other gangland shootings on the same days Berekley was shot.

The three shootings were not connected and it is feared they will lead to an escalation in shootings into 2023.

One of the shootings was the attack on Mr Flashy’s associate mentioned above while the other was an attack on gangland gunman James ‘Nellie’ Walsh.

The attempted murder of Dublin criminal Walsh (36) took place at the Laurel’s estate in Carlow after he went to buy a car.

A gunman opened fire on Walsh but he managed to get away without injury.

The attempted murder was the second time Walsh had been targeted in the six weeks.

He also managed to escape when a gun opened fire on him with a machine-gun at Donomore Crescent, Tallaght on October 25.

He fled Dublin for Wexford after that attack but was tracked down by rivals.

Detectives suspect the attempts on his life were carried out by west Dublin criminals with links to the Kinahan cartel.

Walsh has been in a long-running feud with the gang led by close associates of murdered money launderer Jason Carroll who was shot dead in 2013.

Walsh was the prime suspect in carrying out Carroll’s murder but was never charged in relation to it.

He was recently released from prison after serving a sentence for a non-fatal gun attack on Michael Frazer.