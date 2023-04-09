Sister of man who was murdered and dismembered in Cork tells of her family’s trauma

‘Frankie shouldn’t be dead … and the death he got was simply unnatural. He should be here with us’

Re Murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork. Pic taken 2-1-2020 by Ernie Leslie See Patrick O’ Connell for names of homeless men if required

The heartbroken sister of murdered Frankie Dunne believes her family would still be wondering what happened to him – if a neighbour, searching for his cat, hadn’t stumbled on his decapitated remains.

Monica Dunne Butler believes killer Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu (30) was on his way to dispose of innocent Frankie’s dismembered body when his vile plan was thwarted by the presence of gardai and media at the murder scene back at Castlegreine House in Cork.

Earlier that day, Frankie’s remains had been discovered by local man Joseph Pierce underneath a bush in the gardens of the derelict period house after he had ventured in looking for his missing cat ‘Mouse.’

“He (Nicholescu) went back out to that house the next morning and he asked the garda at the gate what was after happening when he saw them outside,” Monica said.

“He went over to the camera man as well. I think he was there to take Frankie away.

“So, if the cat hadn’t come in … we’d probably still be wondering what happened to my brother. We’d still be hoping he had just gone off down the country. That’s the only thing we have from all of this.

“Because he was found … at least he got a dignified funeral, we were able to bury him and we have somewhere to visit him now.”

Following a three-week-trial, a jury of eight women and four men sitting at the Central Criminal Court in Cork reached a unanimous verdict in finding chef Nicholescu guilty of the murder of well-loved father of three Frankie on December 28, 2019.

As the jury returned the verdict of guilty, Monica said all she could think about was the fact neither she nor Frankie’s children should have ever had to step foot in that courtroom.

“When they said guilty,” she said, “all we could think about was the fact we shouldn’t ever have had to be in there.

“Frankie shouldn’t be dead … and the death he got was simply unnatural. He should be here with us.

Killer Ionut Cosmin Nicholescu

Monica attended every day of the three-week-trial.

“I didn’t have eye contact with him (Nicholescu). There was a partition between us,” she said. “But Frankie’s children could see him in the court the whole time.

“And when the jury came back with the verdict, they said there wasn’t even a twitch out of him.”

Over the course of the three week trial, the court heard how, after Mr. Pierce spotted Frankie’s body and raised the alarm, gardai subsequently recovered the head of the deceased in a refuse bag while his arms were found ‘draped over the branches of a tree.’

A beloved father and brother, Frankie had a dependence on alcohol and was known to have a few drinks in the garden of Castlegreine House, as it was near the Cork Simon run unit where he was staying.

Nicholescu, who is from Branistea Village in Dambovita County, Romania was squatting in Castlegreine House.

Monica says she has been told not to torment herself seeking an explanation for the horrific murder of her brother.

And that Nicholescu, who tried to cover up his involvement by the killing by claiming he had been forced to place his remains in a bag by two ‘phantom’ men, is unlikely to ever confess his motive for killing the harmless 64-year-old.

“We were never given a reason,” she said. “I asked the detective if maybe there could have been an argument over beer or money and he was just too strong for Frankie.

Frankie's dismembered remains were found in the garden of Castlegreine House

“But she said I was only tormenting myself and that in all likelihood we will probably never know why because he’s still pleading his innocence.

“If he pleaded guilty, we might have gotten some explanation from him but he’s even taken that from us.”

Monica said she believe that Nicholescu must be missing something in himself to have inflicted such a horrific death on her brother.

“I think he’s empty inside,” she said. “All I can think is that he might have felt that Frankie was invading his space in that house.

“Maybe he was worried that if the guards came to clear the people who were drinking in the house out then he would have to go as well.

“I think, in his head, Frankie was 64 years old so he thought no-one will miss him.

Two days after Frankie’s murder, Nicholescu boarded a bus to Belfast and then took flights to Edinburgh and onwards to Bucharest.

He did not give evidence at his trial. However, he had told gardai and Romanian police who interviewed him in Bucharest that he had no involvement in the murder.

He claimed he was instead forced to bag the remains of Mr Dunne when he stumbled across two men on the grounds of Castlegreine House who had carried out the murder.

Monica was full of praise for how the gardai, who travelled to Romania to interview Nicholescu, carried out the investigation.

And she condemned the lies told by Nicholescu to conceal his own involvement.

“Thankfully, the way the guards handled themselves throughout the case couldn’t be questioned.

“They had recorded the interviews in Romania so there wasn’t any way out for him. The two men were never there. It was all him. And, I’m glad they (gardai) proved that.

“It’s good he was found guilty because now he will be off the streets for years.

“Frankie died by strangulation … and you know about the body parts … anybody who could do something like that could do it again.”

Monica said she does not believe there should be parole in cases such as Nicholescu’s

Paying tribute to her brother, Monica, who also lost her son John to a murder in 2002 for which no-one was ever convicted after a murder trial collapsed in 2006 – described him as a character and a genius in his own way.

“He could sit down there and fiddle with two broken phones and he wouldn’t stop until he got one of them working again,” she said.

“And he was a character. Everyone was very fond of him because they knew he was harmless. How can anyone hurt someone like him.

“It he same with my John. He was only 20 … a fine young man … and he was shot dead in a row over a bag of chips.

“There is terrible evil in the world. How can anyone do things like this to other people?”