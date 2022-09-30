Sinn Fein TD targeted for THIRD time as van smashed through gates ‘narrowly’ missing his home
His car was set alight outside his home in October 2019
A VAN which smashed through the gates of Sinn Fein TD Martin Kenny’s home “just missed” the house where his wife was home alone.
The incident was caught on CCTV installed after a previous attack on his home in 2019 in which his car was set alight.
“Having viewed the CCTV it’s clear the car was not out of control. It just missed the house. It’s a very traumatic thing to have occurred. It has caused a lot of worry,” he said.
Deputy Kenny said the incident had been captured on CCTV, having been installed along with an electric gate after a previous incident at the home in 2019 when his car had been set on fire.
“I don’t know why this happened. It shouldn’t have. Maybe the driver didn’t know whose house it was.”
“I put in CCTV and electric gates and thought I couldn’t make my home any safer.”
It is the third time the Leitrim/sligo TD has been the subject of possible threats.
His car was set alight outside his home in October 2019 not long after he had received death threats after speaking out against far-right and anti-immigrant hate speech.
In October 2021 a gun threat was made to his office in Leinster House in which caller who phoned the office made threats against TDs and the gardaí.
Deputy Kenny said the most frightening aspect of the incident was the fact his wife was home alone at the time.
He said his wife was very traumatised by what happened at the family home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim around 2am on Thursday.
"For the first time Helen was home alone, our youngest having just started college and I was in Dublin, so it was a very frightening experience for her.”
The van drove through the electric gates before colliding with the garage which had been converted into a gym.
"It’s just bizarre,” Deputy Kenny said.
He said his wife Helen was awakened by loud screeching and a bang and got up to check, switching on the lights and initially she thought there had been an accident on the road outside.
Read more
His wife went around the house and saw that a van had crashed into the garage and checked on the welfare of the driver before dialling 999.
The first garda was on the scene within ten minutes having come from Mohill and Deputy Kenny said he was most appreciative of the quick response of the emergency services.
Gardaí have said a man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Gardaí are investigating an incident of endangerment that occurred in Aughavas, Co. Leitrim in the early hours of Thursday morning 29th September, 2022 at approximately 2a.m.”
“A man, aged in his late 40s was arrested this morning Friday 30th September, 2022 on suspicion of endangerment and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrick-On-Shannon Garda station.”
This moring a number of Dail colleagues including Aodhán Ó Ríordáin tweeted support for him who wrote he is: “One of the most decent TDs in Leinster House.”
Pau Murphy also posted: “Solidarity with Martin Kenny and his family after they were subjected to a second terrifying attack on their home.”
