Sinn Féin TD slams crime on Dublin streets after trying to stop bike thieves

A Sinn Féin TD has shared how he came face-to-face with “criminality on our streets” when out for a run yesterday afternoon.

John Brady, the TD for Wicklow, told the story of a robbery he caught “in progress” on Twitter.

As the TD was running along the Merrion Road, “there was an attempt in progress to steal some bikes,” he said.

"A number of individuals, wearing hoods and scarves over their faces were in the process of attempting to rob a bike that was clearly locked.”

"I let a roar at one of them to stop, running towards him, he turned and ran towards me, reaching inside his jacket for what I believed to be a weapon of some description.”

The TD detailed how the alleged individual then “turned and ran” before coming at him on a bike.

"I sidestepped him and tried to grab him off the bike but was unable to keep a grip,” he said.

"He made off, and myself and two teenagers one of whom owned the bike gave chase, but were unable to catch him.”

The TD said he reported the incident to the Gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said the Gardaí “are investigating a theft that occurred in Dublin 4 (on) Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 4.30pm.”

"Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

Encountered first-hand today an example of criminality on our streets.

Stuck in the Dáil until later tonight, I went out for a bit of a run between Dáil business this afternoon. I ran out along the Merrion road towards St. Vincent’s Hospital. — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) October 5, 2022

John Brady, who is the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Defence, said on Twitter that “it is frightening to think that the threat of crime and violence is there even in broad daylight in a busy area in the middle of Dublin.”

The TD said he was “extremely lucky” as the incident had the potential to “have escalated into something much worse.”

"But it does again raise the debate about the need for additional resources for the gardaí to tackle crime on our streets.”

Deputy John Brady said he had “encountered first-hand today an example of criminality on our streets.”