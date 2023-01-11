Sinister video shows masked mob issuing threats as feud escalates in Co Clare

New video shows car shot up as feud violence among warring factions intensifies in a struggle for power

Video of men brandishing guns emerge as part of on-going feud violence in the west of Ireland

Videos of men brandishing weapons — including one in which a gunman blasted a parked car — have emerged as part of ongoing feud violence in the west of Ireland.

In recent weeks the Sunday Worldhas documented shootings, weapons being brandished, arson attacks on houses and trailers as well as video and voicemails threatening violence in unconnected feuds.

The shotgun attack earlier this week shows two hooded men, one armed with a shotgun, emerge from a car and run towards a property and parked car.

In broad daylight, the shooter is seen taking aim and firing while his accomplice stops to pick up spent cartridges as the gunman reloads.

One video shows a man shooting at a parked car

In a follow-up clip, a man scoffs at the damage done to the car, showing a smashed window and pellet damage to the back bumper.

In another clip, posted the previous night, a handgun is brandished as a group of men issue a warning to a rival group who they claim failed to turn up to a fight and sort out a dispute.

“We’re here an hour now and you failed to come. We are asking for locations for a long time, and you are not meeting up. You didn’t meet up today, don’t be asking us no more,” one says.

As one masked man shows off the handgun, another says: “Every man behind us has one of them.”

In what appears to be a reply to that video, another group claim to be at a location and waiting for their rivals.

One hooded man said if they don’t turn up: “One of you will be got and one of you will be left in your blood. That’s a promise”

Clans

Sources have told the Sunday Worldmuch of the violence is as result of struggle for power between different rival criminals who are members of wider family clans.

It is feared innocent people who have no involvement in crime could be targeted or accidentally injured as the reckless attacks continue.

Another video shows a group gathered

The presence of armed gardai in Ennis, Co Clare failed to stop the thugs determined to continue a campaign of intimidation.

One local source told theSunday World this week that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris needs to take a personal interest in the situation.

Sources say other incidents include vehicles being blocked on the motorway and chainsaws being used to damage vehicles.

Just six weeks ago a shocking video emerged of a hooded man setting two caravans alight in a daylight arson attack on the outskirts of the Co Clare town.

A man was filmed pouring petrol inside the empty caravan after walking through the unlocked door.

He was seen lighting an object and then recklessly throwing petrol from a container on to the naked flame as the trailer home was quickly engulfed.

The man filming told the individual with the petrol can to “run fast” as they went toward a second caravan which was also unlocked and appeared to have had its windows smashed.

A few days later, in an unconnected incident, a video clip showed a man chasing a car when a gunshot rang out and the man limped out of view.