Sinister 'call-out' videos shared as feud reignites between Kerry and Limerick gangs
Gardaí moved scores of young males from a number of public areas in Listowel and Ballybunion on Monday as a bitter feud between gangs erupted after a man was stabbed on Saturday.
The young Tralee man was attacked in Ballybunion late on Saturday night in a fracas in which he received a number of non life-threatening stab injuries. He refused to go to hospital for treatment.
It is feared the assault has now re-ignited a dangerous feud between Kerry and Limerick gangs as a number of so-called ‘call-out’ videos were posted to social media in the hours since.
Gardaí were called to Ballybunion on Monday to disperse a large group of young men, who had travelled there from Listowel and Tralee intent on locking horns with the group from Limerick – who had by then left the resort. A similar situation in Listowel was also diffused by gardaí on Monday.
In one of the videos, filmed in Ballybunion, an unseen man threatens to chop his assailants ‘to bits’: “There won’t be an [name of rival Limerick gang] to come to Ballybunion for the summer. The first one we catch we’ll chop him to bits.”
Another sinister video, filmed in Tralee, shows a masked male again threatening the Limerick gang, with up to 20 males - all masked - behind him. “No more peace boys,” he vows.
And in a video apparently filmed in Limerick another gang – through their spokesman – vows ‘I’ll get my hands on ya ya woolly f*****g woman and I’ll bate the head off ya, ya f*****g eejit.”
