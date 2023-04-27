Simon Harris says no government plans to ban transgender inmates from female prisons

Last month in reply to a question on whether biological males should be held in women’s prisons The Taoiseach said: “No, I don’t quite frankly.”

Barbie Kardashian threated to rape female officers at the women’s wing in Limerick Prison.

THE government has no plans to keep transgender inmates out of women’s prison despite recent comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the law may need to change.

Speaking at the Prisoner Officers Association annual conference in Galway Justice Minister Simon Harris said any policy is up to the Prison Service “to do.”

This week the Sunday World revealed how a transgender prisoner threated to rape female officers at the women’s wing in Limerick Prison.

The prisoner, Barbie Kardashian is deemed to be “a serious risk” and is serving a four-and-half-year sentence for threatening to rape, torture and kill her mother.

She is currently held in isolation at Limerick prisoner where another transgender inmate is also detained and not allowed to mix with other prisoners.

Asked if there had yet been the chance to address the issue, Minister Harris said he was “very satisfied more broadly in relation to transgender prisoners that the Irish Prison Service is currently finalising their policy, that is for them to do.”

“I’d be very surprised if that policy brings us beyond a place where risk assessing the safety of a prisoner other prisoners and prison staff.”

Minister Harris said “that no-one in their workplace, a prisoner officer or otherwise should have to tolerate a scenario where they encounter threats or violence.

He said people working in prison come into contact “with people who are dangerous, with people who are violent” and that to important all prisoners “regardless of their situation” are assessed for risk.

“I’m confident the prisoner service does that.”

Karadashian (21) made the rape threats to female staff this week after being asked to clean up where she had taken a shower.

Male officers then had to intervene at the prison’s E Wing to return Kardashian to her cell, according to sources.

She is now the subject of a P19, the prison’s system disciplinary procedure which could see her lose privileges as punishment, it was added.

In his opening address to Prisoner Officers Association annual conference President Tony Kelly highlighted the increased levels of assaults on staff and also on prisoners.

“Figures provided to us by the Irish Prison Service show that prisoner on prisoner assaults and prisoner on staff assaults have both increased by over 50% in the last 12 months.”

He blamed prison management for failing to deal with agreements which is “putting our members at risk and are depriving them of the safe system of work.”

He also highlighted how a small number of disruptive prisoners are allowed to abuse the system when it comes to making complaints against staff.

One prisoner was responsible for a tenth of the Category A complaint made in 2022 of which just one out of 68 in total were upheld.

Mr Kelly said such prisoners “know that there are no repercussions for accusing an officer” whereas false complaints to gardaí are considered a criminal offence.