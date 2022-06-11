'Significant number' of illegal immigrants found working in Meath business during garda raid

"A number of items were seized including fraudulent European ID documents and electronic devices," the statement said

Gardai discovered a number of illegal immigrants working in a business premises in Meath as part of an operation targeting human trafficking.

The search was carried out on Wednesday by Gardai from The Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) along with officials from the Department of Social Protection and Work Relations Commission

The multi-agency operation was focused on identifying offences relating to the employment of illegal immigrants.

Gardai said in a statement that it forms part of a wider investigation into Human Trafficking targeting those involved in facilitating illegal immigration into Ireland.

"In the course of the operation, a significant number of persons working at the premises were identified as being illegally present in the State and working in breach of the Employment Permits Act on the basis of fraudulent documentation," the statement said.

Gardai said all those present were interviewed and a number of fraudulent documents were seized, along with personnel files and mobile phones.

"From intelligence obtained during the operation, a subsequent follow-up search was carried out at a nearby private residence. A number of items were seized including fraudulent European ID documents and electronic devices," the statement said.

"The operation involved in excess of 40 personnel, including interpreters and document examiners, and was led by the Garda National Immigration Bureau assisted by Garda National Drugs Organised Crime Bureau, Garda National Protective Services Bureau, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, DMR Roads Policing, uniform Gardaí from the Ballymun District and officials from the Department of Social Protection and Work Relations Commission."

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.