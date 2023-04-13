Shots fired at home in Galway and burnt out car recovered

Gardaí are also appealing for information after finding a burnt out silver Ford S-Max on the outskirts of Moycullen village at 2:15am this morning.

Gardai are investigating after shots were were fired at a house in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

They have appealed for witnesses following the discharge of a gun in the Ballydavid area of Athenry at approximately 12.30am.

A garda spokesperson revealed that while no one was injured during the incident, damage was caused to the property.

Anyone who was in the Ballydavid area of Athenry or in the Moycullen area between midnight and 2.30am and who may have noticed a silver Ford S-Max is asked to contact gardaí.