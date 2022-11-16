Shotgun, ammo and drugs worth over €20k seized in Laois as one man arrested
A man has been arrested after a firearm and drugs worth over €20,000 were seized in Co Laois.
A number of dogs and horses were also seized during the operation.
The seizure, part of Operation Tara, took place following a number of searches in the Portarlington area earlier this morning.
A saw off shotgun along with ammunition was recovered during the search of one property.
"The items seized will now undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.
“The search operation, targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Laois, was carried out by Laois Drug and Detective Units, assisted by the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit,” they added.
In two separate searches, cannabis herb valued at €2,180 and cocaine estimated to be worth €17,920 were seized by gardaí.
A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and charged in connection with the cannabis seizure.
"He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at a later date,” the garda statement said.
“The ISPCA also assisted Gardaí during this operation, and a number of dogs and horses were seized owing to welfare concerns.
“Investigations ongoing,” a spokesperson added.
