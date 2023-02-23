Shot PSNI officer recently gave evidence at Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s trial
Detective Inspector John Caldwell had just months ago given evidence before the Special Criminal Court identifying the ‘Flat Cap’ shooter involved in the Regency Hotel murder.
The PSNI officer who is “fighting for his life” after being shot in Omagh, Co Tyrone, last night recently gave evidence at the trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was seriously injured on Wednesday evening as he was placing footballs in the boot of his car after coaching an under-15’s team at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road.
His young son was by his side at the time of the shooting.
Just months ago, the senior police officer appeared before the Special Criminal Court to give evidence in the Regency Hotel murder trial.
He identified the ‘Flat Cap’ shooter involved in the killing of drug dealer David Byrne as the late Kevin Murray.
Detective Inspector Caldwell revealed to the court that he was at Ballymun Garda Station in 2016 when he was shown a photo of a man in a flat cap carrying “a firearm or pistol” in his right hand.
Speaking to the court in October, he recalled that he recognised the man as Strabane native Kevin Murray and told Fiona Murphy SC, prosecuting, that he knew Murray from the time he spent in Strabane.
He had last spoken to him face-to-face in April of that year, while Murray was at his father’s address.
Attempts were made to extradite Murray after his arrest in 2016, though he died of motor neurone disease just 18 months after the gun attack.
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and his co-accused Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy continue to await the verdict of the high-profile murder trial.
Mr Caldwell remains in critical condition following the attack on Wednesday, he underwent surgery last night after suffering a number of bullet wounds to his torso.
He is “fighting for his life,” PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne said at a press conference today.
Read more
Three men aged 38, 45, and 47, were arrested last night in Omagh and Coalisland.
The men were arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attempted murder. They are currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan said: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable.
"We are closely consulting with John Caldwell’s family, who are understandably shocked at last night’s shooting. John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice.
"He is also an active member of the Omagh community.”
ACC McEwan added the attack was “utterly disgusting that the gunmen carried out this attempted murder in front of crowds of adults and children. John’s own young son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting.
“The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times” he said.
Today's Headlines
CRIME WORLD | Episode 245: The life and brutal crimes of gang boss Cornelius Price
LOUD MOUTHS | Anti-immigrant protestors chant ‘Philly out’ as they target Dublin GAA legend
teen killer | Dublin man (51) pleads guilty to murder of teenager Conor O’Brien in Co Meath
Grá ar an Trá | Ireland’s version of Love Island looking for Irish-speaking singletons for new show
Food Crime | Vegan double murderer sues Arkansas prison for serving him ‘soggy tofu’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 244: How British mobster Robert Dawes became a pied piper for a generation of Dubai-based criminals
CRASH CHAOS | ‘Weed-smoking’ joyriders smash stolen GoCar into Dublin garden
Byrne-ing love | Kinahan gangster’s son shares love for Steven Gerrard’s daughter Lilly-Ella on her birthday
LATEST | Three arrested over shooting of Detective John Caldwell who is ‘fighting for his life’
Health emergency | Ambulances taking 10 minutes longer to reach at-risk patients in ‘blackspots’