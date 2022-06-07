Shop worker (19) charged with demanding drug debt money 'with menaces'

Ms Symes, with an address at Saint Samson’s Court, Balgriffin, Co Dublin is charged with demanding money with menaces from a man and woman for payment of their son’s drug debt.

A young woman has been accused of making demands "with menaces" on a couple for payment of their son's drug debt.

Shop worker Abbie Symes (19) was granted conditional bail when she appeared in court today on extortion charges.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Ms Symes, with an address at Saint Samson’s Court, Balgriffin, Co Dublin is charged with demanding money with menaces from a man and woman for payment of their son’s drug debt.

The offences are alleged to have happened at an address in Malahide, Co Dublin on May 16, 2022.

She was arrested today under Operation Fógra, a garda investigation into alleged drug debt intimidation.

Garda Paul McGeogh of Balbriggan station told Dublin District Court he arrested the accused at Swords garda station for the purpose of charge and she made no reply to either count after caution.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions, which had been discussed with the defence.

Judge Kelly granted bail in Ms Symes’ own bond of €300, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, she is to live at her home address, stay out of the Malahide area and have no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim or any witnesses in the investigation.

Judge Kelly explained to the accused that this included meeting them, contacting them or posting anything about them on social media including Facebook and Instagram.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Kate McGhee said Ms Symes had just started a part time job in a supermarket and had not been paid yet.

Judge Kelly granted legal aid and remanded the accused on bail to appear in Swords District Court on July 6.

Ms Symes has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charges, which are under Section 17 of the Public Order Act.

Gardaí attached to the Operation Fógra DMR North investigation team also arrested a man this morning. He remains in garda custody detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Coolock Garda station.

Separately, a number of other people have appeared before the courts on charges following Operation Fógra.