Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft

Video footage has emerged of two thieves stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car, at a Dublin housing estate, on Wednesday afternoon.

The CCTV video shows that just before 2pm, a grey car was driven down the residential estate and stopped outside a property where a Toyota Prius was parked in the front driveway.

Two men then get out of the grey vehicle and with the use of a jack, they raised the Prius on one side.

This allowed one of the suspects to crawl under the car and remove its catalytic convertor, while his accomplice stood watch.

The shocking video shows that the second man threatened a resident with an improvised weapon which looks like a steel bar.

"Gardaí are investigating a robbery incident which occurred in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, at approximately 2pm on Wednesday 28th of September 2022," a garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com.

"Investigations are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time."