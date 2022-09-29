Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft
The shocking video shows that the second man threatened a resident with an improvised weapon which looks like a steel bar.
Video footage has emerged of two thieves stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car, at a Dublin housing estate, on Wednesday afternoon.
The CCTV video shows that just before 2pm, a grey car was driven down the residential estate and stopped outside a property where a Toyota Prius was parked in the front driveway.
Two men then get out of the grey vehicle and with the use of a jack, they raised the Prius on one side.
Read more
This allowed one of the suspects to crawl under the car and remove its catalytic convertor, while his accomplice stood watch.
The shocking video shows that the second man threatened a resident with an improvised weapon which looks like a steel bar.
"Gardaí are investigating a robbery incident which occurred in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, at approximately 2pm on Wednesday 28th of September 2022," a garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com.
"Investigations are ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time."
Today's Headlines
Hutch n go | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch released back to prison after arrest for directing crime gang
appalling | Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft
'Paradise' | Bonnie Ryan visits Mexico with husband John as six-week honeymoon continues
'terrible crimes' | Ex treasurer of well-known GAA club admits litany of sex offences against young boys
investigation | Gardaí ‘know identity' of newborn child whose skeletal remains were found in Cork
Simply The Mes-t | Paul Mescal gushes about life on tour with rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers
Operation Thor | Three men arrested by armed Gardaí on M7 found carrying stolen power tools
'dire' | Tánaiste admits ‘it isn't best system' as 17,500 kids awaiting special needs therapy ‘left in limbo’
warrant | Judge orders arrest of Dublin mum who skipped court over children’s truancy record
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral