Shocking video captures latest violent assault in Dublin city centre

It was one of three reported incidents in Dublin City on Monday

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following another violent assault in the capital overnight.

A man was assaulted and robbed on Jervis Street, late on Monday night.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at approximately 11:45pm after they were alerted to a man injured on Jervis Street.

"He was removed from the scene by ambulance to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where his injuries are serious but non-life threatening,” a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations into the crime are ongoing, gardaí confirmed on Tuesday morning.

There were a number of other assaults reported in Dublin on Monday. A man in his 40s was arrested for being intoxicated following a “disturbance” on Ormond Quay yesterday evening.

Video of the incident shows a group of teens clashing with a man with punches being thrown before a second video shows the man bleeding from his face.

A garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com: “Gardaí attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“A suspected intoxicated male in his 40s was arrested for public order offences.”

A woman in her 30s was also assaulted in Temple Bar on Monday afternoon and was transported to St James’s Hospital by ambulance. There were no arrests in relation to the assault in Price’s Lane.