Shocking video appears to show masked men robbing north Belfast off-license

A shocking video has emerged appearing to show two men robbing an off-licence in north Belfast.

Mobile phone footage shot by an on-looker allegedly shows two masked men confronting a member of staff at the till of a WineFlair branch on the Oldpark Road.

The employee appears to have their hands raised in the air as the alleged thieves reach over the till.

One of the men is wearing a scarf over the lower portion of his face, while the other appears to be wearing a clown mask.

The video ends with the on-looker driving away from the scene as the two masked men exit the off-licence seemingly unopposed.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment.