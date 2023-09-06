Shocking moment thug batters blind granddad in case of mistaken identity

Blind and disabled, Mr Norris is a father of three daughters and a grandfather to seven young children.

Loyalist thug Davy O’Neill is pictured here seconds before he launched a savage attack on a blind Catholic grandfather.

O’Neill (41) is the elder brother of tragic twins Stephen and Claire O’Neill, who died of a drugs overdose in Belfast earlier this year.

And we can reveal that – consumed with rage – the suntanned bully boy battered an innocent man in the mistaken belief he supplied the drugs which had killed his 37-year-old siblings.

The brutal assault took place at 62-year-old Stephen Norris’s family home off Belfast’s Ormeau Road 10 weeks ago. Blind and disabled, Mr Norris is a father of three daughters and a grandfather to seven young children.

A long-term invalid who needs constant care, Mr Norris was at home alone at 11.40am on June 16 when six-foot tall loyalist hardman Davy O’Neill arrived outside his Rossmore Court house.

Unaware his every move was being recorded on a special security system, O’Neill – who was wearing a light coloured T-shirt and dark shorts – rang the bell several times.

Mr Norris innocently made his way to the front door and opened it.

And in what appears to be the worst case of mistaken identity to come before the courts of Northern Ireland for some time, O’Neill immediately challenged his blind victim with: “Paul, what about you, do you know who I am?”

He then launched a savage attack on the frail granddad.

O’Neill booted Mr Norris – who suffers from chronic diabetes and other related ailments – on the leg. The blow careered him backwards onto an internal staircase.

Accusing his terrified victim of being the drugs dealer who supplied his brother with narcotics, O’Neill then stepped inside the house. He continued punching and kicking his shocked victim who protested his innocence throughout.

Unable to keep his balance due to the relentless ferocity of the attack, Mr Norris collapsed on the hall floor, but the violent onslaught continued.

As he lashed out repeatedly hitting Mr Norris, O’Neill accused him of supplying the drugs which claimed the lives of his younger brother and sister.

Fearing for his life – and still in a shocked and confused state – Mr Norris finally screamed at his attacker: “You’ve got the wrong house.”

But O’Neill continued to punch and kick his victim. And he yelled back at Mr Norris: “I haven’t got the wrong house.”

Suddenly – as if realising he had made a dreadful mistake – O’Neill spun on his heels and he calmly walked back to his grey jeep.

As he entered the vehicle, the thug exchanged words with a female companion who had watched the 30-second attack from the front passenger’s seat.

Some of injuries suffered by Mr Norris who was punched to the ground.

And as the car sped out of the quiet south Belfast housing development, the woman was seen to cover her mouth with her hands.

Despite being wracked with pain, dazed Stephen Norris somehow managed to get to his feet. And using his mobile phone, he contacted his wife Josie, who was looking after their grandchildren in Jordanstown.

She immediately rang the PSNI whose officers raced to her husband’s aid. And she later passed the CCTV evidence retrieved from her security system to the police.

Days later, David Brian O’Neill, of Best’s Hill View, Belfast, made himself available for interview at a police station accompanied by his solicitor.

Questioned by police, O’Neill flatly denied he was filmed pressing the doorbell at the Norris’s home or assaulting the occupier. He gave a ‘no comment’ interview throughout.

O’Neill was released on police bail, but he was later ordered back for a second interview where he was confronted by better quality footage of the incident.

Mrs Norris also gave the police photographs showing the severe bruising on her husband’s arms, face and body as a result of the doorstep attack he endured.

Seven weeks after the assault, Stephen Norris suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital where he remains to this day.

In a crass attempt at disguising his appearance, O’Neill even went to the trouble of having his thinning light brown hair dyed black.

And despite another lengthy ‘no comment’ interview, he was charged with unlawfully assaulting Stephen Norris.

Last Thursday, wearing his trademark T-shirt and shorts, David O’Neill appeared in the dock of Belfast Magistrates Court at Laganside.

And when the assault charge was put to him, O’Neill replied “guilty”.

The court was told O’Neill is in receipt of state benefits and he was remanded on continuing bail. The case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

But seven weeks after the assault, Mr Norris suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital where he remains to this day. Doctors are still struggling to contain internal bleeding.

Tragic twins Stephen and Claire O’Neill (35) died side by side in February in the Annadale district of south Belfast after overdosing on a form of the demon drug crystal meth.

Stephen Norris with his wife Josie shortly before he was attacked

At the time, the Sunday World reported the drug had been supplied by members of the UDA based in south Belfast.

Yesterday, a PSNI spokesman said officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths which are not being treated as suspicious.

David O’Neill is well connected in loyalist circles in south Belfast.

O’Neill was previously linked to the Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys Flute Band.

And as a 22-year-old living in the staunchly loyalist Annadale Flats area, O’Neill earned the dubious distinction of being the first adult in Northern Ireland to be served with an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO).

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court accused of playing loud music.

The case was taken by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, who claimed O’Neill had acted in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to others.

While he reluctantly accepted the ASBO and agreed to abide by it, O’Neill said he felt he was being victimised.

He said: “I’m the victim in all this. I was just doing what every other young fella does. It was just made out a lot worse than it was.

“I don’t feel I have to apologise for anything – I wasn’t that bad a neighbour.”