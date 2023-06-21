Shocking footage shows man violently kicking and punching woman in face in Limerick

The woman is sent backwards onto the footpath from the impact of the man’s kick to her face, as members of the public, including children, look on.

Video shared online of a man violently kicking and punching a woman in the face in Limerick city centre

A video has been shared online of a man violently kicking and punching a woman in the face in Limerick city centre.

The violent scenes which unfolded outside Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre, were shared on social media Tuesday evening.

A garda spokesman said they were not aware of the video, nor were they aware of any complaints.

A source later described the footage as “nasty”.

The video footage begins with a male performing a dangerous “big-boot” wrestling move on the woman as she rushes towards him outside the front entrance of the shopping centre.

The “big-boot” is synonymous with TV wrestling fights where one wrestler uses the momentum of their opponent to counter-attack them by extending their leg into their face as they rush towards them.

Despite being knocked the ground the woman gets to her feet and follows the man. As the pair continue to remonstrate with one another the woman is joined by a second woman and an older man.

The man who had kicked the woman pulls up his shirt a number of times pointing to his chest.

The woman then runs at the man and appears to try to kick him, she continues following him and he throws a punch at her face.

The woman continues remonstrating with the man who then performs a karate-style high-kick into the first woman’s head.