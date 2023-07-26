Shocked gardai refusing to share info with Revenue after officer’s home raided in gang probe

The potential security breach could be one of the most serious ever discovered in Ireland

A Revenue officer with full access to confidential information held within it’s systems is under investigation as a suspected member of a major criminal gang.

Cash and powder, suspected to be cocaine, was discovered at her house during intelligence led searches carried out recently while a close relative has been charged on major organised crime offences.

However, despite being informed of her links to one of the most powerful drug mobs in the country, Revenue have yet to suspend her or remove her access to its systems.

Sources say that officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are stunned at the revelations and the lack of response from Revenue, headed up by Chairman Niall Cody, and are now refusing to share information with the department.

The woman’s home was one of a number of residential properties searched by officers from the DOCB when more than €1 million worth of cocaine and a six-figure sum of cash was seized during the operation.

One man was arrested but Operation Tara was the result of a lengthy probe into a multi-national mob running drugs into the country under the cover of the equestrian industry.

It has identified a grouping made up of Irish and Spanish-Moldovan criminals who came together to form one gang.

Officers believe that they have been using ferry routes and the transportation of horses as cover for shipping vast quantities of cocaine into Ireland and cash back out.

Over the course of a number of raids it was discovered that a suspected gang member held a senior position at Revenue with full access to its files both on-site and remotely.

During a raid on the woman’s house her work laptop and phone were seized and are currently under forensic examination for any evidence of information harvesting.

Revenue were immediately informed of the concerns of the country’s most respected officers at the DOCB that someone with such close familial links to the gang could access highly sensitive information.

However, the woman has remained in her job in the weeks since the alarm bells were sounded.

Revenue works with both the CAB and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, along with other agencies, in investigations centred on high-level crime.

It also holds highly-sensitive personal details on people on its files – including what is required for tax returns, like earnings, PPS numbers, home addresses and other ‘classified’ information.

The criminal gang at the centre of the security breach scandal are one of the most dangerous in the country and are suspected as having made millions over the past few years.

They include a well known Irish mob known for its trade in drugs and lethal weapons, as well as a Spanish outfit who are one of the top targets of Europol.

The woman in question is a close relative of the top target of the grouping and a relative of a suspected gang boss.

A large quantity of cash was found at her registered address as well as a substance suspected to be cocaine which is under analysis at the moment.

She has been identified as the full owner of another property which was bought outright with no mortgage while she was still a teenager.

The woman is understood to have been employed in Revenue over the past five years with access to its full system.

In a statement to the Sunday World, a Revenue spokesman said they enjoy an excellent working relationship with gardai.

"Revenue is not in a position to comment on any operations or ongoing investigations being carried out by An Garda Síochána.

“Revenue staff are subject to security clearance and Garda Vetting processes prior to commencing their employment with Revenue.

“Revenue and An Garda Síochána enjoy an excellent working relationship.”