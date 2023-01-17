Shane Whitla shooting: Man (25) arrested on suspicion of murder, another man released on bail

Mr Whitla (39) was shot a number of times in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday night

Shane Whitla (inset) was shot in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday evening

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Shane Whitla case.

He was arrested and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite on Tuesday.

Another man (29) arrested in connection with the Shane Whitla murder was released on bail on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Thursday, but detectives were granted an extension to detain him until midnight on Tuesday for further questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have video footage to contact them via 101.

The Sunday World reported that a police officer had sustained injuries to his hand while attempting to scale a fence to administer emergency CPR to Mr Whitla following the shooting.