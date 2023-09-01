Shadowy vigilante group declares war on Ulster’s drug dealing gangs

The group has been building an ‘intelligence file’ on the country’s major and minor dealers.

The Sunday World can reveal that a group of ex-loyalist paramilitaries have set up an organisation with the sole aim of targeting drug peddlers.

Dealers from the bottom of the food chain to the top are in the sights of the group members who say they will strike without warning and claim they are prepared to take lives.

It is understood the group has been holding meetings over a long period of time and has been building an ‘intelligence file’ on the country’s major and minor dealers – no one is exempt.

The group is made up of veteran loyalist paramilitaries, mostly from the UVF and the dormant Ulster Resistance.

The anti-drug purge is the brainchild of a farmer/landowner from mid Ulster, and the organisation has bypassed the current paramilitary leadership. UVF Chief of Staff John Bunter Graham and UDA godfather Jackie McDonald have been vocal in their opposition to the drugs trade but have failed to curb the spread of drug abuse and have turned a blind eye as paramilitaries make money from the illicit trade.

John 'Bunter' Graham

Sources close to the new group say they have no allegiance to any loyalist paramilitary organisations and claim their only motivation is to rid the country of drugs.

“Jackie (McDonald) once said that you’re not a loyalist if you’re a drug dealer, well he’s failed to deliver.

“The UDA and the UVF are up to their necks in it, something needs to be done,” one source said.

“Drugs have done more damage to loyalist communities than republicans ever did.”

Drug abuse in Northern Ireland has hit epidemic levels. The influx of organised crime gangs from across the border and Europe has made the North a lucrative hunting ground.

Jackie McDonald

In the past vigilante groups such as the IRA-backed Direct Action Against Drugs (DAAD) waged war on dealers carrying out a series of assassinations.

It murdered high-profile dealers including Brendan Campbell and Brendan ‘Speedy’ Fegan – but failed to stem the flow of drugs.

However, this latest movement believes it can dent the profits and stem the flow of drugs.

“We are not talking about a bunch of gather-ups – the guys behind this are seasoned paramilitaries and committed loyalists,” said our source.

He likened the group to an “evangelical’’ movement dedicated to the eradication of drugs.

DUO: Brendan Speedy Fegan, left and Brendan Campbell

The Sunday World understands the movement started in mid Ulster and has spent the last few months gathering intelligence on potential targets.

They have reached out to veteran paramilitaries via Orange Order lodges and loyalist bands.

“This is not a reflection on the Order but more a reality. They can’t go through the UDA and UVF leadership, so it’s a case of touching base by other means.

"The people behind this are deadly serious, they see it as a God-given mission to rid the country of drug dealers.”

We can reveal that at a recent meeting in Belfast, guns – in the shape of two Browning 9mm pistols – and a bundle of cash were put on the table.

“That was when it stopped being a talking shop, the people behind this are saying they have access to guns and cash if anyone needs a car, clothes, whatever they need – the money is there for them.”

Our source said low-level dealers will be kneecapped but their main focus is on suppliers who they say will be shot dead.

“Their main intention is the protection of loyalist communities – they will target anyone whether they are dissidents or foreign gangs. If they’re dealing in loyalist communities they are fair game.”

The source said they had access to a significant cache of weaponry.

It is known the secretive Ulster Resistance retains an arsenal of weapons hidden in arms dumps across Northern Ireland.

They got a slice of a huge arms shipment from South Africa which was to be divided with the UVF and UDA – the majority of the 1988 shipment was intercepted but an estimated third of it fell into Ulster Resistance hands.

The guns have never been used and were buried in dumps across rural Northern Ireland with the intention of breaking them out in a “doomsday scenario”.

A large part of the cache were Browning 9mm handguns – the very gun produced at the Belfast meeting in the last few weeks.

“Ulster Resistance went to sleep after the Good Friday Agreement, their members, many of whom had been in the UVF, went back to their lives but now they’ve woken up,” our source said.

The source said the organisation would not have a name, that targets will be carefully selected and there will be no warning.

“It has taken some time for them to get to this position but with careful and deliberate planning they are now ready to go.

“It will not be an all-out blitz and it might take months for them to strike but strike they will. They are determined.”

He said the majority of members are from outside Belfast.

“There is no membership as such, it’s a loose coalition of like-minded people.”