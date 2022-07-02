Sexual activity, violence, drug use and dealing rampant on rural bus route says councillor

In the latest incident the windows of a bus were smashed by an irate passenger

Some of the damage to the bus in the latest incident

Loved- up couples are enjoying sex romps on the seats of a rural towns bus service.

That's according to Independent councillor Alan Lawes, who in an explosive video posted to Facebook claimed that drug use and dealing is rife on the bus service in Navan, County Meath, and terrified drivers have been forced to abandon their vehicle to stay safe.

In one incident, a passenger who had been travelling on the bus for hours became aggressive when the driver asked him to leave.

Alan Lawes

In the interest of safety the driver ushered all passengers, apart from the aggressive one, off the bus before leaving the vehicle himself.

This enraged the male who proceeded to smash a number of windows before leaving.

Lawes has now advised Stephen Nugent of the NRBU, the union that represents bus drivers, to instruct his members to drive directly to the Garda station if a problem arises, saying: “I appreciate Gardai are understaffed so if they can't come to deal with a problem we have to deliver the problem to them.”

Damage to the rear of the bus

Nugent then revealed that this incident was the latest in a long line, telling Lawes that there is regularly sexual activity on the town service and both drug use and drug dealing is rampant and that on one occasion a driver was chased off the bus and down the street by thugs.

Lawes has now called on local TD and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to introduce Transport Police on buses.