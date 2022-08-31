Sex pest Shane Byrnes blasts Sunday World for ‘regurgitating my past’

The 32-year-old was jailed for grabbing a woman’s breast but claims that he’s now a changed man and is trying to kickstart his music career

Convicted sex offender Shane Byrnes has hit out at the Sunday World after we published an article highlighting his criminal past.

The 32-year-old served an 18-month prison sentence for grabbing a woman’s breast but has claimed that he’s now a changed man and is trying to kickstart his music career.

Limerick man Shane took to TikTok this week to complain about a Sunday World article that addressed his new ambitions while examining his sex offences.

“I’m just acknowledging that I was in the Sunday World there on two big pages they wrote about me,” he said as he recorded the clip in a Tesco car park.

“They can regurgitate my past all they like; it’s pretty much all they can do so they can do that, and they can do it over and over again. It’s not phasing me.

“They can stick it in The Star as well if they want, though. Or Ryan Tubridy even, whatever they want to do.”

He then updated his 2,000 followers on his general wellbeing, saying: “I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m well and good. Things actually haven’t been this good in a while so I’m going to keep positive and I’m going to keep doing the right things and I’m going to keep going.”

The TikTok clip is the most viewed video on his profile to date.

In 2016, Limerick Circuit Court was told Byrnes is a danger to women after it was revealed that it was the second time he had carried out an attack on a woman in a hotel gym.

A probation report stated he was at risk of committing a similar offence within 12 months.

Byrnes pleaded guilty to sexual assault at the leisure centre in the Castletroy Park Hotel on April 18, 2014, according to the Limerick Leader.

A garda gave evidence of how a woman went to the changing area where she began to put on a swimsuit.

She heard water being flushed in one of the toilets and then a man came out of the cubicle carrying a duffle bag.

The top of her swimsuit was not fully on and she covered herself with her hand.

The man said “sorry, I thought I was in the lads changing room”.

She then realised he had moved over beside her and his bag brushed off her leg.

Byrnes then put his hand over her shoulder and grabbed the hand covering her front.

Talking about her breasts, he told her “Very nice, let me see them and let me touch them” and he grabbed her.

The victim managed to elbow Byrnes and shouted at him to get away while he stood and stared at her before leaving.

When arrested some months later Byrnes said when he saw the woman either naked or topless, he got turned on and asked her to show him her breasts.

Byrnes told gardai he had gone into the changing area in the hope of finding money to pay for alcohol and that his actions were “spur of the moment.”

Judge Tom O’Donnell said at the time it was the second occasion Byrnes had sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel gym.

He said a probation report indicated that Byrnes was at high risk of reoffending and moderate risk of carrying out another sexual assault within 12 months.

He said Byrnes failed to complete a course to deal with his sexual offending.

Judge O’Donnell ordered Byrnes’ name be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.