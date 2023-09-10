Seven teens arrested after high-speed pursuit through Dublin involving stolen car

Investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the stolen vehicle were shared online by gardaí afterwards

Gardai arrested seven teenagers following a stolen car chase across Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A managed containment operation was launched after gardai observed the stolen car in Balbriggan and signalled for it to stop. The car failed to stop and instead took off “at speed”.

Officers then followed the vehicle and apprehended it in the Dublin 1 area. Seven teenagers were arrested at the scene and were later released from Garda custody.

The stolen car is now subject to technical examination.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardai in Ballymun arrested seven teenage juveniles in relation to the theft of a vehicle in the early hours of Saturday morning, 9th September 2023.

"Gardai observed the stolen car in Balbriggan and signalled for the car to stop. The car failed to stop for Gardai and a managed containment operation was put in place.

"The vehicle was pursued and apprehended by Gardai in the Dublin 1 area. The car is currently subject to a technical examination.

"Seven teenage juveniles were arrested and later released from Garda custody pending referrals to the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

"Investigations are ongoing."