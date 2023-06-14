Seven men arrested as gardai target criminal gangs in Mayo and Galway

‘A total of seven men were arrested. Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and an adult in his teens’

Seven men have been arrested in an operation targeting the activities of criminal gangs operating in both Mayo and Galway this morning.

The men, including two in their 40s, four in their 20s and an adult in his teen, were arrested in a joint Garda operation involving officers from the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford division and Galway divisions.

The operation involved 85 gardaí with assistance provided by a number of national units including the Armed Support Unit, Air Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

“The operation was carried with the purpose of targeting the activities of criminal gangs operating in both Mayo and Galway,” gardai said.

“A number of properties were searched in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo and further properties were searched in the Ballybane and the Bohermore areas of Galway City.

“A total of seven men were arrested. Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and an adult in his teens.

“All seven have been detained at Garda stations in Mayo for offences which include serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drugs offences.

“Investigations ongoing.”