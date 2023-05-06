Seven men and two women arrested for allegedly driving off without paying for fuel
Nine people, including seven men and two women, have been arrested and charged for allegedly driving off without paying for fuel.
The nine had been arrested as part of a Garda ‘Day of Action’ targeting thefts from Service Stations in the M District, which covers the Tallaght and Rathfarnham areas.
Of the nine persons arrested, seven have been station bailed to appear at Tallaght District Court on Tuesday, May 23 while two others have already appeared before the courts.
Gardai said the ‘Day of Action’ was conducted in collaboration with local stakeholders.
“Both uniform and plainclothes gardaí in the M District conducted searches at a number of residences linked to people identified as prolific offenders involved in service station drive offs,” gardai said.
This is when people leave service stations without paying for fuel.
“In addition to this, 20 service stations located within the District were patrolled on a regular basis where gardaí proactively engaged with local stakeholders,” gardai added.
