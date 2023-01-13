Seven arrested in Tallaght as gardai seize heroin, crack cocaine and cash in morning raids

Those arrested are currently being held at Garda Stations in south west Dublin

Some of the drugs seized this morning

Seven men have been arrested by gardaí in Tallaght following a series of early-morning raids that also led to the discovery of €40,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine as well as €10,000 in cash.

A total of six residential properties in the West Tallaght area were searched by gardaí from the Tallaght District at 7am this morning as part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity and anti-social behaviour

“In the course of the searches controlled drugs, including quantities of heroin and crack cocaine (analysis pending) worth in excess of €40,000, and €10,000 in cash were also seized,” gardai said.

“Two males were arrested under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in connection with recent incidents involving firearms.

“Four males, ranging in age from 20s to 40s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 as part of investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs. One man (40) was arrested on foot of a warrant.”

Those arrested are currently being held at Garda stations in south west Dublin.

Garda said the ongoing operation was led by the District Detective Unit and Community Policing Units at Tallaght Garda Station in collaboration with community stakeholders and South Dublin County Council.