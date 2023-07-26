Senior judge targeted in sinister threat ahead of today’s Loyalist feud court appearances

Mark Hamill is one of the longest serving and most senior district judges in Northern Ireland

Graffiti with his name and crosshairs was painted on the wall of Newtownards courthouse overnight

A gang calling itself the Real UFF has threatened a district judge ahead of a number of appearances at Newtownards Courthouse this morning.

It has been strongly condemned.

Local independent councillor Stephen Irvine said: “I completely deplore and condemn the graffiti placed on the court by the drug dealing gang who call themselves the ‘Real UFF’.

“This attack comes following the gang threatening to ‘shoot and bomb’ women and kids, threatening community workers and elected representatives, orchestrating a shooting incident against themselves in a cynical PR stunt, engaging in a show of strength in flagrant breach of the Terrorism Act and now threatening our district judge.

“This latest incident is an orchestrated effort by the drug dealing gang to inflame the court in order to negatively interfere with bail applications to be made by some of those on remand for peacefully protesting against the drugs gang.

“The PSNI have facilitated and protected this drugs gang for long enough. When will they finally deal with these criminals and restore law and order?

“They attack property facing the police station, brazenly threaten women and children, parade around in balaclavas and ‘Real UFF’ coats and now believe they can threaten judges without consequence.

“The local loyalist community stand four square behind Judge Hamill and repeat the call for the PSNI to deal with this drug dealing gang of parasites.”

There are around a dozen loyalists appearing in court this morning, charged in connection with removing paramilitary murals from Weavers Grange estate.

Sources claim the graffiti is designed as a crude way of negatively influencing bail applications.

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan said: “This threat is a disgraceful and sinister attempt to intimidate a judge from doing their job.

“Judges and the wider legal profession play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and defending human rights for all.

“Solidarity to District Judge Mark Hamill and colleagues.”