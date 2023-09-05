Senior gangland figure (40) arrested in relation to murder of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in Ballymun

The criminal, who has been involved in cash-in-transit robberies, has been embroiled in a number of gangland disputes over the years, including with his former criminal associates.

A senior gangland figure has been arrested in relation to the murder of a father of two who was shot dead near his Dublin home two-and-a-half years ago.

The suspect (40), who was previously a central figure in the mob led by slain gangland criminal Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne, was arrested yesterday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons on February 11, 2021. Mr Lyons (44) was shot five times as he was walking along Belclare Terrace in Ballymun and died at the scene.

It is unclear if the man arrested yesterday is the suspected shooter in the case or is believed to have provided the handgun used.

He has a previous conviction for a firearms-related offence and has served a significant jail sentence for organised criminal activity.

He is also currently suspected of being involved in the drugs trade in the Finglas and Ballymun areas.

Mr Lyons was not involved in gangland crime.

He was a drug user and had a number of convictions related to his addiction. Gardaí suspect he was murdered after falling foul of dangerous criminals locally, possibly over a small drugs debt of just a few hundred euro.

In the aftermath of his murder, the Irish Independent revealed the garda ombudsman had launched a probe amid claims several gardaí had been made aware of a threat to Mr Lyons’s life more than 24 hours before he was shot dead.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) raided the home of an officer as part of the investigation a month after the fatal shooting.

Mobile phones and other devices were removed from the officer’s home.

The garda watchdog also visited Ballymun garda station to gather evidence and took away notebooks and documents.

A Gsoc spokesman yesterday confirmed that its investigation is ongoing.

“Gsoc received a referral from An Garda Síochána in relation to this matter in February 2021,” he told the Irish Independent.

“The referral was in accordance with section 102 (1) the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. This investigation remains open. As such, Gsoc is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

It is claimed gardaí investigating Mr Lyons’s murder were not made aware of pre-existing knowledge relating to a threat until four days after his death.

It is understood the three officers who allegedly knew of the threat to his life were key members of the murder investigation and participated in murder case conferences without disclosing the information. They were later removed from the investigation.