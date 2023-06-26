Senator asks RTÉ to disclose financial dealings with new Late Late host Patrick Kielty

Malcolm Byrne of the Oireachtas Media Committee said RTÉ needs to to ensure “that it is seen that this culture of backroom deals” at the station “is not continuing”

A senator sitting on the Oireachtas Media Committee has called on RTÉ to fully disclose the details of its financial dealings with incumbent Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty.

Malcolm Byrne is one of a group of politicians who expects to quiz senior RTÉ figures over the Ryan Tubridy secret pay-deal scandal on Wednesday next.

Last weekend, he told the Sunday World that RTÉ now needs to publish the details of its deal with Kielty to ensure “that it is seen that this culture of backroom deals” at the station “is not continuing”.

Kielty was announced last month as the new host of The Late Late Show, succeeding former presenter Ryan Tubridy.

“I think there is a question over whether these (the Tubridy) payments were an isolated incident or whether there is a broader cultural challenge for RTÉ,” Mr Byrne yesterday told the Sunday World.

Leo Varadkar reacts to Dee Forbes' resignation from RTE, says reform of TV license is suspended

“Patrick Kielty is a very good broadcaster and I have huge respect for him. But I don’t think RTÉ can now proceed without complete transparency. Whatever deal that had been struck with him needs to be disclosed.

“The structure and the exact breakdown … and I think given the controversy that has gone on … it’s not just the right thing for RTÉ to do, it’s also the right thing for Patrick Kielty and The Late Late Show.

“It’s important now for RTE that it is seen that this culture of backroom deals is not continuing.”