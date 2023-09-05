Second man arrested over murder of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in north Dublin

The second arrested man, who is in his 50s, is being detained in a garda station in north Dublin.

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dublin over two years ago.

Father of two Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons was shot five times as he was walking along Belclare Terrace in Ballymun on February 11, 2021.

The second arrested man, who is in his 50s, is being detained in a garda station in north Dublin, according to the Garda Press Office.

It follows the arrest of a man in his 40s, who the Sunday World revealed is a senior figure in gangland crime.

The suspect (40), who was previously a central figure in the mob led by slain criminal Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne, was arrested yesterday morning.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at Belcare Terrace in Ballymun, Dublin on 11th February 2021.

“He is currently detained at a North Dublin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

“This is the second arrest as part of the investigation. The second man remains in Garda custody at this time.”

‘Pappy’ Lyons grew up not far from where he was shot and locals previously told the Sunday World that, although he had his troubles, they were shocked to learn of his murder.

He was often seen playing football on the street with his young son, and neighbours were saddened by his death.

“He had his troubles in the past, but there’s no way you would have thought he would end up being shot dead,” said one neighbour at the time.

The shooting also became the focus of Garda Ombudsman investigation after claims a number of officers were aware of a threat but the information was not passed on.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

The man arrested yesterday is a well-known criminal operating in North Dublin.

The criminal, who has been involved in cash-in-transit robberies, has been embroiled in a number of gangland disputes over the years, including with his former criminal associates.

He has a previous conviction for a firearms-related offence and has served a significant jail sentence for organised criminal activity.

He is also currently suspected of being involved in the drugs trade in the Finglas and Ballymun areas.