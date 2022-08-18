Second man arrested in connection with savage assault on Wicklow dad Damien Byrne

Damien Byrne suffered very serious head injuries and is still fighting for his life in hospital. one more arrest is expected.

Gardai have arrested a second man in relation to a savage assault on a man who is still fighting for his life in Beaumont Hospital, sundayworld.com can reveal.

The development comes as a male suspect aged in his 40s was arrested earlier today in connection with the assault on Damien Byrne, a dad from Ashford, Co Wicklow, who was assaulted outside a house in Arklow in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.

It can also be revealed that detectives have now arrested a second man in connection with the attack on Mr Byrne..

This evening, gardaí said that the second arrested man, aged his late 20s, is currently detained in Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A statement said that investigations are ongoing.

Mr Byrne is still fighting for his life in Beaumont Hospital.

“Mr Byrne has suffered very serious head injuries,” a senior source said tonight.

The Co Wicklow man who was arrested earlier today and is being currently detained at Bray Garda Station is suspected of playing a more minor roles in the tragic events that happened after a Bank Holiday Monday night socialising in Arklow than the man who has not been detained.

Both suspects are well known to Mr Byrne and are not considered criminals.

Gardai announced details of the assault arrest this afternoon.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man in his 40s at a property in Arklow, County Wicklow, in the early hours of Tuesday, 2nd August, 2022,” a garda spokesman said.

“The arrested man, aged in his 40s, is currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The injured male remains in Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition,” he added.

Gardai were alerted to the incident at 2.30am that morning and when they arrived at the scene, Mr Byrne was conscious but he declined medical treatment.

Officers left but it is understood that the following day, Mr Byrne became unwell and he was transferred by ambulance first to St Vincent’s Hospital but such was the serious nature of his head injuries he was brought to Beaumont Hospital.

Arklow gardai have been conducting a major investigation since the day after the assault and a house in the Ashfield estate was sealed off as a technical and forensic examination took place there.

Sources previously said that officers are following a “strong line of enquiry” and a number of potential witnesses have been spoken to which has enabled officers to piece together a version of events that happened on the night.

CCTV from a local pub where Mr Byrne had been earlier socialising on the Bank Holiday Monday and other parts of Arklow has also been obtained and analysed.

Gardai previously made a public appeal for information in the case including seeking dashcam footage from motorists as the assault was not captured on CCTV.