Second juvenile arrested over attack on US tourist on Dublin’s Talbot Street

The suspect is is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal at a North Dublin Garda Station

Gardai have arrested a male juvenile in connection with the alleged assault of a US tourist in Dublin’s city centre.

Stephen Termini (57), a musician from Buffalo in New York, suffered serious injuries after a suspected attack just yards from Store Street garda station last Wednesday night.

He was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A teenager was arrested earlier this week and charged in the Children’s Court.

Now, gardai have confirmed a second juvenile has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí have arrested a male juvenile for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

"He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.”

Earlier this week, the victim’s son Mike Rizzuto recalled the shock of hearing about the vicious attack his father was subjected to.

“Definitely it was a shock. When I got the call, I thought it was just going to be ‘he got assaulted but he’s okay’, but apparently not.

“I know he’s still in intensive care, he might lose vision in one eye because it was hurt and damaged so badly. I know he got attacked by three people right outside the police station out there, it was unprovoked. I am trying to set up something to come and visit him.”