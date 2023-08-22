Search underway in Laois for missing man William Delaney presumed murdered

Investigators believe he was killed days after he left hospital in 2019.

William Delaney is believed to have been murdered

A search operation is underway outside Portlaoise for missing man William Delaney (56), who is believed to have been murdered back in 2019.

Investigators believe Mr Delaney was killed just days after he left hospital in Portlaoise, Co Laois, on January 30, 2019.

Laois Live reports that the search is taking place “at bogland at Kyletalesha”.

It is understood gardaí are conducting a detailed search of a small patch of land off the N80 on the Portlaoise to Mountmellick Road near the council-run Kyletalesha landfill.

Garda HQ today confirmed the operation. Tipperary native, Mr Delaney, had been living in Fielbrook, Portlaoise with his family at the time of his disappearance.

Gardaí established that William collected his social welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office and was last seen at approximately 3pm in Monasterevin, Co Kildare on the day he went missing.

William had travelled to the town to visit a relative who lived in the area. The person wasn’t at home but William was seen outside the premises on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

He was not reported missing until March 6 in 2019 - over five weeks after he was last seen alive.

In June 2019, gardaí received information that William had been killed and buried at a location in Laois. A comprehensive search was conducted in the area surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise but no remains were discovered.