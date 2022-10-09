Sean Fox murder: PSNI renew appeal and revisit crime scene as funeral details released
Mr Fox, who was part of a gang known as the ‘Marbella Crew’ is to be cremated on Tuesday after a funeral service in west Belfast
Police have renewed their appeal for information regarding the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast last Sunday.
The PSNI have also revisited the scene at the Donegal Celtic club on the Suffolk Road, in which the 42-year-old was shot 20 times.
Mr Fox, who was part of a gang known as the ‘Marbella Crew’ is to be cremated on Tuesday after a funeral service at Christ the Redeemer Church in west Belfast.
A funeral notice for the late father-of-two states: “Dearly beloved husband of Katrina, devoted father of Nathan and Megan, much loved son of John and Anne and cherished brother of Nichola and Carrie.
“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
"Will be loved and missed always by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sisters and entire family circle.”
On Sunday, the PSNI reiterated the £20,000 reward Crimestoppers has offered for anonymous information it receives, which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.
Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.
“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.
“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others.”
DCI Millar added: The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.
“On Sunday afternoon, 9th October, our officers revisited the scene of this callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.
“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us.
“Information can also be provided online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
“Additionally, information and media can be provided to the police through the Major Incident Public Portal Link.”
