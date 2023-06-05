Sean Fox murder: PSNI arrest man (67) in west Belfast
Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club in west Belfast on October 2, 2022
Detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have arrested a man.
The 67-year-old was arrested this morning, Monday June 5, in west Belfast.
He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.
Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on the afternoon of Sunday, October 2, 2022.
The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.
Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Spanish cops also arrest Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s son Jack in huge blow to Kinahan network
LATEST | Soil from Portugal reservoir compared to samples from prime Madeleine McCann suspect’s van
EXCLUSIVE | Prison staff fear for mental health of killer who ‘constantly’ covers himself in faeces
'madness' | Viral video shows crowds gathering as drunken teen girls brawl at popular pier
Signed off | Welfare payment: Families to get €100 child benefit bonus this month
flight risk | Travel ban for Tallaght man (27) charged over €180,000 drugs seizure
Threat to kill | Dublin man pleads guilty after threatening to petrol bomb garda’s house
Abuse Claims | MI5 agent obstructed paedo probe into notorious Kincora boys’ home, court told
devastating | Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of murdering Fermanagh family of four in house fire
gaa talking point | Pat Spillane: We were sold a pup and we’re now paying the price