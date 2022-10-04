Sculpture of pagan goddess burned down on Waterford Greenway

Gardaí are treating the incident as one of criminal damage.

The sculpture on the Waterford Greenway after the fire shared by Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow on Facebook.

Gardaí are investigating the destruction of a pagan goddess sculpture that was burned down on Waterford’s Greenway.

The wooden artwork was set ablaze early on Friday morning and fire crews were unable to save it.

All that remains of the sculpture is a mound of ash with just the outstretched hands and feet of the pagan figure left.

Gardaí have opened an investigation into the incident that they are treating as criminal damage.

The sculpture was installed in March as a tribute to the mythological goddess Éiriu, said to be the pagan goddess of Ireland.

It was carved by Special Branch Carvers’ John Hayes, a master wood craftsman who created the artwork as part of a biodiversity project.

Those responding on social media to the news called the damage “shocking” and “awful.”

"The work that John put into this to have this done to it,” one Twitter user said.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred in the Carriganore area of Waterford City at approximately 7:30am on Friday, 30th October 2022.” “No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

"f you were in the area early on Friday morning and noticed anything suspicious, please contact Unit C Waterford Garda Station 051 305300.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.