Scramblers and drug dealing ruining Dublin’s Fairview Park, Councillor says

Loud scramblers churning up grass and drug dealers on e-bikes greet the elderly, dog walkers and young families on a daily basis in Dublin’s Fairview Park, with Councillor Ray McAdam demanding action from the guards.

North Strand Parkside Residence group met this week with Fine Gael Cllr Mr McAdam to discuss ongoing issues in the north inner city.

“The Gardai must up the ante in terms of their visibility,” Mr Mc Adam said.

A residence spokesperson spoke in detail about how difficult it is to ‘live in a building site’ where rubbish accumulates regularly.

“The scramblers are an ongoing issue, everyone is afraid an accident will occur and that one of these riders will mow down a child. We have had a lack of engagement from Dublin City council over the issue, they burn up and down on the main roads too.

“Drug dealing takes place in certain sections, specifically beneath the big bridge over on East Wall road and by the outdoor gym machines on the foot path by the river. It wears you down, gangs along the canal too.

Canal gangs

“On top of that, we live in a building site, rubbish accumulates and it becomes broken windows syndrome,” the spokesperson said.

Cllr McAdam agreed with locals that an effective solution to the problems needs to be implemented urgently.

“Over the last six months, having worked with North Strand families, I have reiterated to Gardai, including the Assistant Commissioner of the need for a more proactive, targeted policing approach to the scourge of scrambler bikes in Fairview Park,” Ray said.

Inner city rubbish

“Coupled with blatant drug misuse, anti-social behaviour and a general unkemptness, Fairview Park is fast becoming a no-go area for Inner City families along the North Strand, but also Ballybough and East Wall too.

“The Gardai must up the ante in terms of their visibility in the park and Dublin City Council needs to make the Park cleaner and examine how to make it more difficult for scrambler bike users to access Fairview Park also.”

The residence group are desperate to see the aesthetics of the area improve, with the sort of amenities seen in other areas.

“We have been asking for plant boxes and planting for I don’t know how long, there are no trees. There was supposed to be a tea rooms being built. There are all these concentration of apartments going up, what about facilities in terms of amenities, schools and community centres for people?

“If you walk the Clontarf promenade, just count the number of bins you see, it’s not the same here. The Fire station areas are constant dumping grounds. It just feels like ‘get everything built and sort problems out later.’ History just repeats itself.”

The Residence group highlighted how concerts in Fairview Park leave the grass completely destroyed for the rest of Summer whilst bringing noise pollution.

"North Strand doesn’t have the black signs you see in other areas which actually define it as a place. This is another part of the problem,” the spokesperson concluded.

Dereliction

Councillor McAdam said there is a new Dublin Development Plan which includes the north inner city but that funding must be spent accordingly.

“Residents along the North Strand are effectively living within a building site at present. Regular water outages, traffic restrictions, access to their homes are all things they are experiencing as part of the new cycle way works along North Strand Road.

Grass ruined by concerts

“While these will be fantastic improvements, once complete, Dublin City Council needs to ensure basic services to be provided locally, including better street cleaning, weed removal and the provision of more on street litter bins.

“I’m also asking the North Inner City Greening Strategy team to work with local residents to agree on and deliver local tree-planting and other greening initiatives that can be provided through funding I secured as Chair of the Dublin Central Area Committee,” Mr McAdam added.