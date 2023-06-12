Scissor Sister Charlotte Mulhall suffers setback to permanent prison release bid

Mulhall received a life sentence in 2006 for the gruesome killing of her mother’s partner Farah Swaleh Noor.

Convicted murderer Charlotte Mulhall, one half of the so-called ‘Scissor Sisters’, has suffered a setback in her bid to be released from prison this year.

Mulhall, who received a life sentence in 2006 for the gruesome killing of her mother’s partner Farah Swaleh Noor, was imprisoned at the Dóchas Centre in Dublin but was transferred to Limerick in December 2018.

After several successful supervised day release trips over the past few years, the mother-of-one was expected to be released early next year if she continued to “behave herself”.

However, these plans are being delayed by the Department of Justice.

“There was a lot of talk that she would be released over the coming months but for some reason it appears to be going nowhere. Her application, which was passed on by the parole board to the Minister for Justice, is still pending,” a source told the Sunday Mirror.

"She’s been having accompanied days out with prison staff to spend with family but she will most likely be in Limerick Prison for another year yet. When an application is approved by the board, they then send it to the Minister for Justice, who has 12 months to decide.

"If she does anything to jeopardise that application during that 12 months she will have the application pushed back. If the Justice Minister doesn’t grant it she will have to wait another couple of years before applying again."

However, a prison source previously said Mulhall’s recent periods of day release under prison supervision are “indicative” of the path she is now on towards eventual, permanent release under licence.

“She is one of the most high-profile prisoners in the system. When she is permanently released it will be a lot for her to deal with,” they said.

“There will be huge public and media interest. Like all prisoners released, including life sentence inmates, we want them to try and reintegrate into society and not return to jail. The purpose of jail is not just to punish, it is to rehabilitate.”

Mulhall (39) has served 17 years so far for murder and is the country’s longest serving female killer. The average “lifer” in Ireland spends between 18 and 19 years in prison.

She would be subject to certain provisions under temporary release, including signing on and notifying the authorities about where she lives.

If she failed to do this, or came to garda attention for other criminality, she would be returned to jail.

Her sister Linda Mulhall has already walked free from prison after serving 15 years for the manslaughter of their mother’s boyfriend, Farah Swaleh Noor.

He was dismembered and his body parts were discovered in Dublin's Royal Canal, although his head - which they claimed to have taken to a park - was never found.