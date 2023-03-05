Saoradh member quizzed in John Caldwell probe had phone and car seized day after release

His family complained that police had left him to walk home in the dark, having arrested him in a loyalist area

A senior Saoradh member arrested by cops investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell had his phone and car seized 24 hours after he’d been released unconditionally.

The man was stopped in his car and ordered to get out before his phone and vehicle were seized, his family have claimed.

The man, who was one of four republicans arrested a day after the shooting, livestreamed the dramatic incident which took place on Wednesday night.

Though his phone was seized, a relative was able to post a lengthy clip of the incident online.

He was not arrested and his family complained that police had left him to walk home in the dark, having arrested him in a loyalist area.

In the video an angry exchange of words can be heard and there are fleeting glances of masked PSNI officers.

At one point he’s told why his phone and car are being seized and he’s also told to stop swearing.

SEARCH: Footage released of the blue Ford Fiesta

His family claim he was stopped by masked men wearing balaclavas and holding machine guns.

It’s understood the man is a senior figure within Saoradh in Co. Tyrone and has a number of convictions for public order offences, having been involved in abusing police officers in the street.

Yesterday it emerged police investigating last week’s shooting have over 70,000 hours of CCTV to search through.

On Monday, police released CCTV footage of the car believed to be used by the gunmen.

A blue Ford Fiesta had been bought in Ballyclare in Co. Antrim two weeks before the attack and stored in Belfast, where its plates were changed.

It was then seen on the M1 driving towards the direction of Coalisland and Omagh the day before the shooting.

The car was later found burnt out on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh. A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.